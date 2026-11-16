Delhi’s air quality on Monday remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 275. While pollution levels showed a marginal improvement from the previous day’s reading of 290, forecasts indicate only a slight decline in pollutant concentrations over the next two days.

Quoting data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), news agency PTI reported that it showed Delhi’s AQI remained within the poor category. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast a marginal reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations over the next 48 hours.

PM2.5 continued to be the predominant pollutant in the national capital. According to AQEWS estimates, biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, accounted for the largest share of PM2.5 pollution at 30.9% on Monday, PTI reported.

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Mix combustion was the second-largest contributor at 27%, followed by secondary organic aerosols at 19.6% and secondary inorganic aerosols at 8.8%. Vehicles accounted for 7.5% of the pollution, while firecrackers contributed 5.8%. Mineral dust and ash and coal combustion made up 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Stubble burning continues to contribute to Delhi pollution

Farm fires across neighbouring states continued to add to the pollution burden in Delhi. Satellite data detected 718 crop-residue burning incidents across six states on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of incidents at 379, followed by Punjab with 137 and Uttar Pradesh with 123. Rajasthan reported 64 incidents, Haryana 12 and Uttarakhand three.

A total of 12,443 farm-fire incidents were detected across these six states between September 15 and November 13, according to a bulletin issued by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

19 monitoring stations record very poor or severe air quality

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data on Monday, one was in the severe category and 18 were in the very poor category. Another 38 stations recorded poor air quality, while two stations were in the moderate category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Despite the marginal improvement in Delhi’s average AQI, the distribution of readings across monitoring stations indicates that pollution remained a concern in several parts of the city. The forecast of a slight decline in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations over the next two days points to some improvement, although Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the poor category on Monday.