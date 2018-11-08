Delhi AQI plunges to ‘hazardous’ day after Diwali, mass violation of SC’s cracker restrictions reported

The apex court had restricted bursting of firecrackers on Diwali to two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm. (ANI)

A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi-NCR as the air quality dipped to hazardous category hours after the Diwali celebrations. Among the regions that witnessed worst air quality are Anand Vihar and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where Air Quality Index was recorded at 999.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality was in a very poor category but began deteriorating in the evening. According to a report in the Indian Express, the air quality was 291 at 8 pm, 294 at 9 pm and 296 at 10 pm.

Despite the Supreme Court restrictions, the city saw the widespread bursting of crackers till late night pushing air quality to the hazardous level. The apex court had restricted bursting of firecrackers on Diwali to two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm.

However, people appeared undeterred by the restrictions and burst crackers well beyond the SC deadline. The IE report said that police have admitted that people violated the Supreme Court order and that they would take legal action against them.

Reuters reported that air quality levels around the US embassy in Delhi had jumped to 526 at 6 am which was hazardous and could pose a serious health risk to residents.

PTI reported that the Delhi Fire Services received as many as 209 calls on the day of Diwali. According to the report, 89 calls were related to fire incidents at garbage and dump yards and the rest were related to fire incidents.