Delhi anti-encroachment drive: MCD bulldozers to run on illegal constructions in Shaheen Bagh today, police deploy force

The first phase of South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive is set to reach Shaheen Bagh area today. In a letter written to the South and South East DCPs, it has been said that on May 9, bulldozers will run in the Shaheen Bagh area.

According to the action plan of South MCD, illegal encroachments will be removed from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nala to Kalindi Kunj Park.

Delhi Police has provided adequate force to remove the encroachment in the area, which was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests and saw sit-in by the residents for over three months from December 2019 to March 2020.

Delhi Police will be providing force to remove the MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area today

“The entire team of MCD is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh at around 11 am. Police forces will assist us in the demolition drive and we are in constant touch with the officials. We have been assured that police forces will be provided for us,” SDMC Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh was quoted by India Today as saying.

On May 5, the anti-demolition drive in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh was deferred due to the unavailability of an adequate police force. They previously denied permission for drives in Jasola on April 28 and Okhla on April 29. Earlier too, the authorities had to face obstacles to carry out the drive in the area.

Earlier, Delhi Police had said that it was unable to provide sufficient force to assist the SDMC due to the pre-engagement of the staff and personnel of the Sarita Vihar Police Station in other law and order duties.

The drive, which began on May 4, will continue till May 13 in different localities, SDMC chairman, Central Zone, Rajpal Singh told PTI last week. The drive will cover areas such as the Shaheen Bagh main road, Kalindi Kunj, MB Road, Meharchand Market, Sriniwas Puri and Khada Colony, he said.

“We have prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh. We have also asked for adequate police force to carry out the drive. We will start the drive in Shaheen Bagh on May 9,” Singh told PTI.