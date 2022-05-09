Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive Live News, Delhi MCD Anti-Encroachment Drive Latest Updates: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area today amid heavy police presence, which has been deployed to assist the officials to run bulldozers on illegal constructions in the area, which was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019. On May 5, the anti-demolition drive in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh was deferred due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

Locals are sitting on roads to stop the bulldozers from carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in the area. Accompanied by Congress workers, the locals are demanding court order from the municipal corporation officials. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also joined the protest by the locals.