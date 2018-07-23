Delhi: Another collapse! 2 of family dead after roof of house falls in Harsh Vihar area near Dwarka, three seriously injured

Delhi: Another collapse! 2 dead after roof of house falls in Harsh Vihar area near Dwarka, three sustain serious injuries

At least two persons lost their lives and three others suffered serious injuries when roof of a house collapsed in Harsh Vihar area of Dwarka in Delhi in the wee hours on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at around 1 am. Local administration officials have reached the collapse site and efforts are underway to clear the rubbles.

According to media reports, police said that they found the roof of a room of the house collapsed and five persons trapped under the debris (husband, wife and three kids). All were pulled out and taken to the hospital. While the couple was found dead, identified as Sunil (40) and Rachna (40), the condition of three kids are said to be stable. They have been identified as Vaibhav (19), Gulshan (16) and Gunguna (9).

Neighbours say that initially, they thought it was an earthquake but later noticed that the roof had fallen. They then informed the police about the incident. They said that there were people sleeping inside the house when the mishap happened.

The incident of roof collapse in Dwarka comes close on the heels of a building collapse incident in Ghaziabad where nine people died and over a dozen injured. Last week, an under construction six-storey building collapsed on an adjacent four-storey building in Shahberi village of Greater Noida West leaving 9 dead.

More details awaited.