Delhi already has bigger, better health scheme than Ayushman Bharat: Arvind Kejriwal

Published: June 7, 2019 5:00:04 PM

Kejriwal said that the Ayushman Bharat will cover only 10 per cent of beneficiaries in the national capital whereas the Delhi government's scheme will cover every citizen of the city.

arvind kejriwal, ayushman bharat, ayushman bharat scheme, ayushman bharat benefits, ayushman bharat news, ayushman bharat updates, ayushman bharat programme?If Delhi?s Health Scheme is stopped and Ayushman Bharat Yojana implemented, residents will be affected,? Kejriwal said in a letter to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again informed the central government that he will not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. He said that a good health scheme has already been implemented in Delhi and stopping it or implementing another scheme won’t benefit anyone.

“If Delhi’s Health Scheme is stopped and Ayushman Bharat Yojana implemented, residents will be affected,” Kejriwal said in a letter to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan. He, however, stated in his letter that if the Union Minister finds something in Ayushman Bharat which is missing in Delhi’s health scheme then he can tell him. “It will be included in Delhi’s health scheme,” the Delhi CM assured.

Kejriwal said that the Ayushman Bharat will cover only 10 per cent of beneficiaries in the national capital whereas the Delhi government’s scheme will cover every citizen of the city. He further said that in Ayusman Bharat, the beneficiary will get treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, but under his government’s scheme has no such limit.

“I’m happy to tell you that Ayusman Bharat has already been implemented in Delhi a long time back. The Delhi government’s health scheme is 10 ten times bigger and comprehensive than Ayusman Bharat,” the chief minister said. He also questioned the success of the schemes in the states where it has been implemented and said that despite Ayushman Bharat implemented in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of patients from these states come to Delhi every day to get medical treatment.

Kejriwal’s letter has come days after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar said that his government will not implement Ayushman Bharat as it will benefit only 10 lakh out of the two crore people in the national capital.

The minister said that his government won’t pick and choose, it will provide medical facility to all the people in the city. “It’s the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide treatment to all residents of Delhi,” he said while speaking to reporters recently.

