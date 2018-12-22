Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ as smog covers national capital

By: | Updated: December 22, 2018 12:26 PM

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' category Saturday as a cover of smog surrounded the national capital and prevented dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

Representative Image: File

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ category Saturday as a cover of smog surrounded the national capital and prevented dispersion of pollutants, authorities said. This is a fourth time this season that the air quality here has worsened to severe category. The first time it dipped to the severe category this year was just two days before Diwali.

A day after Diwali, which fell on December 7, the air quality again slipped to severe category on November 8. The third time it slipped into severe category was on December 12. The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 408, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’. Twenty-five areas of the national capital recorded severe air quality while 11 recorded very poor air quality, the CPCB said. In Delhi, the overall PM2.5 level – fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre – was recorded at 290 and the PM10 level at 458, the CPCB said.

Read Also| Climate change: India succeeds in multilateral diplomacy evolving global climate roadmap

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality at an AQI of 451. Noida recorded severe air quality while Faridabad’s pollution level remained in the very poor category, the CPCB said. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality might improve over the next two days but would still remain in the very poor category.

Unfavourable weather conditions and prevalence of a thick smog cover are further worsening the conditions and preventing dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the maximum ventilation index Wednesday was 2,000 sqm/second which is extremely unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ as smog covers national capital
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition