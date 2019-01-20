Delhi air quality today: AQI remains ‘very poor’, minimum temperatures settles at 7 degrees Celsius

AQI remains ‘very poor’, minimum temperatures settles at 7 degrees Celsius (ANI)

People in Delhi are gasping for clean breath amidst the worsening air quality. Sunday morning witnessed yet another day of toxic air which remained in ‘very poor’ category. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) levels of prominent pollutants PM 10 is at 369 which is considered ‘very poor’.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was a cold and foggy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius.

A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city, with visibility dropping to 400 metres at Safdarjung, at 8.30 am, the MeT department said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Saturday was the warmest day in January this year at 25.9 degrees Celsius.