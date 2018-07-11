Big move towards reducing air pollution! Delhi to get 1,000 e-buses

The court had also directed the government to explore the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell powered buses that are considered more cost-effective than e buses. (IE)

The Delhi government today approved hiring a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed a big step towards modernising transport and reducing pollution. The decision to hire the consultant was taken at a Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government.

“Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernizing Delhi’s transport sector and reducing pollution,” Kejriwal tweeted. The procurement of e buses was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday as well but it was deferred to Transport department over some “technical” queries.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court had questioned the Delhi government over its proposal to procure low-floor e buses and about the time required to set up charging stations for the fleet. The court had also directed the government to explore the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell powered buses that are considered more cost-effective than e buses.