Delhi air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 and the PM10 level was recorded at 238.

Delhi’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Saturday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the ‘poor’ category, authorities said. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 244 which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As many as 31 areas in the national capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality while four areas recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, the data said.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 and the PM10 level was recorded at 238, it said. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded poor air quality.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality has improved due to higher wind speed. The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration is likely to reduce owing to increased wind speed and air quality is likely to be in poor category, it said. Humidity in the city is high which is slightly unfavourable and stubble fire will have marginal impact, it said.

READ ALSO | Toxic Air: Amazon, Flipkart ride on rising demand for air purifiers

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), at present, wind speed is moderate and partially good for air quality which may decline anytime by late night, humidity continued to be high owing to mist and temperature is likely to be cool.