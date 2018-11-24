Delhi air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 6:22 PM

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Saturday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the 'poor' category, authorities said.

delhi air pollution level, delhi air pollution report, delhi air pollution index, delehi pollution level, delhi pollution level today, delhi pollution index, delhi air pollution, delhi pollution newsThe level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 and the PM10 level was recorded at 238.

Delhi’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Saturday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the ‘poor’ category, authorities said. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 244 which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As many as 31 areas in the national capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality while four areas recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, the data said.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 and the PM10 level was recorded at 238, it said. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded poor air quality.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality has improved due to higher wind speed. The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration is likely to reduce owing to increased wind speed and air quality is likely to be in poor category, it said. Humidity in the city is high which is slightly unfavourable and stubble fire will have marginal impact, it said.

READ ALSO | Toxic Air: Amazon, Flipkart ride on rising demand for air purifiers

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), at present, wind speed is moderate and partially good for air quality which may decline anytime by late night, humidity continued to be high owing to mist and temperature is likely to be cool.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition