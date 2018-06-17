Delhi air quality severe; IMD predicts rains, thunder showers

​​​
The national capital woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 10:47 AM
The air-quality remained severe across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air-quality remained severe across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The MeT has predicted light rains for the day ahead.

“There is a possibility of light rains and thunder showers with strong gusty winds,” a India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 66 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

