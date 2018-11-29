Delhi air quality remains very poor, shallow fog covers NCR

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. (Twitter/ANI)

The national capital on Thursday witnessed shallow fog with ‘very poor’ air quality, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category.

“The city witnessed shallow fog in the morning and it will continue in the later part of the day. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was high at 93 per cent,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi: #Visuals from Lodhi Road area; Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area is poor at 272. pic.twitter.com/2YJNxQJIAw — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

Delhi: Thick layer of smog blankets Rajpath and India Gate pic.twitter.com/XNk56dgK7x — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 28.1 degrees, both three notches above the season’s average,