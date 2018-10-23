Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’; minimum temperature in NCR recorded at 16 degrees Celsius

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was very poor.

The national capital region witnessed a misty Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, and “very poor” air quality.

“The sky will remain mainly clear throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 68 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.