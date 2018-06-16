​​​
Delhi air quality remains severe; IMD says possibility of thunder lightning

The national capital woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 10:07 AM
The air-quality remained severe across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air-quality remained severe across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air-quality remained severe across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of development of thunder lightning,” a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 43 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

