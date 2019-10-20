Delhi air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category but more trouble awaits denizens

The overall air quality of Delhi is expected to slip from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category in the next two days

Delhi air quality index today: Delhiites breathed easy on Sunday as the overall air quality in the national capital improved substantially to the higher end of the ‘satisfactory’ category. At 8 am on Sunday, the overall AQI of Delhi clocked 129, which falls in the moderate category.

Pollution levels in the national capital reduced significantly, thanks to a western disturbance in northwest India that hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening and triggered gusty winds.

SAFAR data showed PM2.5 concentration was detected at 115 in the ‘Moderate’ category and PM10 at 221 in ‘Poor’ category in Lodhi Road area in Delhi. In Chandni Chowk, the AQI with PM10 was detected at 391 in the morning which stood in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while in the Mathura Road area the AQI with PM10 stood at 169 in ‘Moderate’ category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

However, the overall air quality of Delhi is expected to slip from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category in the next two days. According to SAFAR, a change in the wind direction to northwesterly, moist condition and considerable biomass plume transport is expected by October 21. Quick deterioration of air quality to ‘poor’ and then to ‘very poor’ category is likely by October 22.

The intensity of stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab, and nearby border regions showed not marked reduction and is almost the same as the past three days. But “due to the change in circulation pattern and wet transport path, its influence in Delhi is negligible”, the SAFAR said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, more than 3,000 stubble burning incidents have occurred in Punjab and Haryana since the harvesting of paddy crops started around September 25. During the corresponding period last year, the count was around 2,600. The crisis is likely to deepen further by the first week of November.

As air pollution levels began to trouble people living in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the implementation of odd-even traffic rule for a period of 12 days beginning November 4.