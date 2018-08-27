Delhi air quality: Expect ‘ache din’ this winter season, Centre says air pollution to decline from 2017 levels

Harsh Vardhan has said that the air quality in the winters of 2018 a few months from now will be far better (File photo)

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the air quality in the winters of 2018 a few months from now will be far better than last year as a result of the several steps that the central government has taken in this regard. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Centre has taken a series of steps in past years to tackle the problem.

Last year, Delhi’s air quality had worsened following a sharp rise in the level of particulates. In some places, the air quality index had crossed the 390-mark, well above the prescribed safe limits. The National Green Tribunal had even slammed the Aam Aadmi Party’s government and the neighbouring states (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan) over their action plan for dealing with severe air pollution in the national capital.

‘Burning of the crop’ in neighbouring states has been identified as the prime reasons for the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The Environment ministry has allocated a fund of Rs 1,151 crore (2018-20) to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR as part of its scheme to reduce crop burning and purchasing crop-cutting machines. Under the scheme, the Centre wants to provide a subsidy of 50 per cent to farmers so that they can end crop-burning permanently.

Apart from this, the Union Environment Ministry has also allocated a fund of Rs 300 crore to NCAP to implement ‘pollution abatement’ scheme for the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Union Minister further added that a blanket pan-India target of reducing air pollution by 35% over the next three years may not be possible. “A blanket pan-India target of 35 per cent reduction in three years and 50 per cent reduction in 5 years may be difficult to evaluate and implement. A percentage reduction target and timeline can only be with respect to a specific city after reviewing its action plan and capacity. But a general minimum indicative target for five years for the top 10 most polluted cities, to begin with, can be indicated in the NCAP based on general international experiences,” Harsh Vardhan told HT.

Every year, Delhi and its neighbouring areas are subjected to heavy smog leading to severe problems in breathing, particularly for the children and elderly. Schools are forced to shut down for a few days every year due to the extreme conditions and air quality in the Delhi-NCR region becomes a topic of international discussion. The Delhi High Court, taking note of the situation, had famously remarked that living in Delhi was akin to living in a gas chamber.

With crop residue recognised as a major contributor to the bad air quality in the capital and around, the Centre is hoping that measures it has taken to tackle crop-burning will yield positive results.