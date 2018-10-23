Delhi air quality: Dwarka emerges as NCR’s new pollution hotspot

Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the “poor” category on Tuesday. (Representational Photo)

As Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the “poor” category on Tuesday, a new vulnerable pollution hotspot has emerged. A fairly ‘green’ area of the National capital – Dwarka – has comparably higher pollution levels than notorious Anand Vihar, according to a TOI report.

Anand Vihar area is notorious as Delhi’s pollution hotspot as it records the worst air quality. Other industrial locations – Narela, Bawana, Jahangirpuri and Mundka – are not far behind in this list.

According to TOI report, in view of the worsening air quality in Dwarka area, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has planned an inspection on Wednesday. The authority, which is responsible for enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR region, had received multiple complaints of open waste burning in the area.

EPCA chairman, Bhure Lal told TOI that after Narela and Bawana, the authority had received most complaints from Dwarka. Strict action will be taken against the violators found burning waste in the open, he added.

In a meeting held last month, the EPCA highlighted that ‘red dots’ were being seen in satellite images from Dwarka, indicating the possibility of fires on the ground. It recognised that the locality was emerging as a pollution hotspot.

According to data, the Air Quality Index for Dwarka was 169 on Tuesday, a good five points higher than the Anand Vihar AQI. The AQI for Dwarka was 325 on Monday and was classified as “very poor” and just one point below Anand Vihar with AQI 326. The average AQI in the city was 272.