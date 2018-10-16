Delhi air quality: Bryan Adams’ Instagram post on ‘Magical India’ gets a reality check

Bryan Adams seamlessly took the audience back in time with his classics “Can’t stop this thing we’ve started” and “Run to you”. (Source: The Indian Express)

He came, he performed and left crooning fans asking for more. And, indeed, what a party it was! As his song ‘Summer of 69′ says, for every fan — be it a young couple, a teenager or someone in the 70s — Sunday was one of the “best days” of their lives. The crowd went wild – twisting and twirling as if there’s no tomorrow.

But that’s not all. As the Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams and his band bade goodbye to fans, a bizarre surprise awaited those who watched him perform live at Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Park on Sunday.

As he wound his five-city India tour with his first-ever concert in Delhi-NCR, he took to Instagram to thank his fans later in the night. However, the singer mistook his silhouette in New Delhi’s toxic haze for something ‘magical’.

“New Delhi, India, you were incredible tonight. In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience. I’ve never seen that before. Magical India. Namaste,” he posted on Instagram.

His fans were quick to respond to the post and pointed out that the image shows less of India’s magic and more of its toxic pollution, with the soft hazy light in the picture being a side-effect of heavy air pollution.

Several of his Instagram followers pointed out that the Canadian singer was glamourising a serious health issue for the city. “This isn’t ‘magical’, it’s terrifying,” wrote one person, ruling India’s alleged inaction on the unacceptable levels of pollution. “That’s what causes this shadow effect.”

“Namaste for the respiratory diseases,” wrote another.

October usually marks the advent of Delhi-NCR’s worst nightmare when the air quality takes a dip as slower winds and cooler temperatures trap the pollutants closer to the ground.

This morning, major pollutants of PM2.5 and PM10 were recorded at 214 and 255 respectively in Lodhi Road area of the national capital. As per the Air Quality Index, both pollutants are in the “poor” category.

With worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR region, the emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat air pollution came into force on Monday and the Badarpur thermal power plant was shut down, among other measures. Despite prohibition on burning of crop residue already in place, stubble-burning continues unabated in several parts of Haryana and Punjab.