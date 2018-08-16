Delhi air quality: 64 per cent of pollution during winters is caused by external factors, says study

According to a study jointly conducted by the The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), about 13 per cent of pollution in Delhi comes from outside India.

Almost 64 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi during winters is caused by external factors, a new report said, suggesting that emissions are growing despite the steps taken by the government. According to a study jointly conducted by the The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), about 13 per cent of pollution in Delhi comes from outside India.

The study also said despite all the steps taken by the government, air pollution in the city was growing due to industrial pollution. Ajay Mathur, Director General of TERI, said the interventions introduced by the government were working but there was a need to fill in some gaps to curb the pollution caused by industries.

The study suggested an alternative scenario which it expected to have a greater impact on Particulate Matter (PM) concentration level through reduction of pollutant emissions by 2030. The measures under the alternative scenario include complete phasing out of biomass use in the NCR with enhanced LPG penetration in rural households, use of agricultural residues in power plants and other industries to replace high ash coal.

The study also suggests stopping of open burning in fields, introduction of gaseous fuels and enforcement of new and stringent standards for industries using solid fuels. The alternative scenario was developed for the period between 2025 and 2030, and it projected a reduction in average concentration (in both seasons) by 58 per cent in PM2.5 and 61 per cent in PM10.