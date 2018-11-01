Delhi air pollution: Toxic air chokes capital, air quality set to plunge over next 10 days in Delhi-NCR

A cyclist rides through the heavy haze at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas on the National Capital Region is deteriorating with each passing day, with intoxicated air causing illnesses and affecting people commuting daily. And the situation is only getting worse. Experts have predicted a further dip in air quality in the next 10 days. While several measures have been initiated by the state and central governments to check the menace, the impact appears to be negligible, if any.

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment minister Imran Hussain announced that 44 joint teams of officers of Municipal Corporations concerned, SDMs/Tehsildars, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be tasked to curb local sources of air pollution on Thursday.

Current situation

A day after recording its first severely polluted day, air quality in the national capital improved to a very poor category on Wednesday. Last night, the particulate matter concentration increased manifold in Delhi. The PM 10 concentration at India Gate was recorded 705 µg/m3 at 9 pm, which was seven times more than the acceptable limit of 100 µg/ m3. PM 2.5 was recorded as 272.0 µg/m3, and four times more than the accepted limit of 60 µg/m3.

In Anand Vihar, considered to among the most polluted areas in Delhi, the PM 10 concentration was 849 µg/m3, while PM 2.5 concentration was reported 272 µg/m3. However, the air quality slightly improved on Wednesday, due to a slight uptick in wind speed in the early hours.

On Tuesday, as many as eighteen areas of Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The highest AQI was recorded at 4 PM at Anand Vihar which was 467, as per data by the CPCB.

Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad too recorded ‘severe’ air pollution, crossing AQI of 400. As per the data, Greater Noida’s air is also on the brink of turning severe.

The poor air quality is not just affecting daily commuters, even players playing in Ranji Trophy and the ISL are suffering. A number of them have also complained of sickness due to poor air quality.

10-day emergency

With no sign of improvement in air quality in sight, experts expect the coming week to see high levels of particulate matter and toxic gases. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), next 10 days may see a sharp dip of air quality in Delhi-NCR. A number of measures are being taken to fight the situation, which includes a ban on construction in national capital and closure of one industrial area for the next ten days.

What is polluting Delhi air?

“This is due to a western disturbance system in the north of India which is bringing moisture and a cyclonic system on the eastern side which is suppressing winds. There is also the increased burning of paddy straw in Punjab and Haryana, evident from images released by NASA. The direction of the wind is now from the northwest. All this, combined with Delhi-NCR’s own pollution sources, could lead to a spike in pollution in the coming 10 days,” the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Tackling air pollution

A number of measures have been taken to curb the problem. The Delhi Metro has added 21 more trains in order to provide 812 extra trips. Apart from the closure of construction sites in the national capital for the next 10 days, the Supreme Court-appointed body Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) said it could also ban private vehicles or introduce odd and even road-rationing steps after consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB has started Facebook and Twitter accounts in which they have asked residents to lodge complaints if they see incidents of garbage burning, unpaved roads etc. CPCB has also issued a number of directions which include a ban on use of diesel generator sets in the national capital and a halt on construction in Delhi-NCR from November 1 to 10. The use of polluting stone crushers and hot mix plants have also been ordered to stop between November 1 and 10. Industries that are using coal and biomass as fuel are also to stop between November 4 and The CPCB has also directed the closure of Mundka industrial area from November 1 and 10, besides ordering to shut down brick kilns in NCR between November 1 and 10.