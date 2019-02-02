Delhi air pollution today: AQI recorded in ‘poor’ category, IMD predicts light rains next week

The air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ range at Delhi University, Pitampura and Chandni Chowk

The overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 234 and PM 10 at 230 in Lodhi Road area.

According to the IMD forecast, the national capital is likely to receive a light shower in the coming week, thus bringing some respite for Delhiites from the pollution. The rain will introduce a huge amount of moisture in the atmosphere settling the dust particles.

Meanwhile, gentle fog enveloped the capital in the early hours today. SAFAR said that there is no drop in temperature and present condition is not allowing the boundary layer to lift up.

The surface wind speed also increased from 2.9 kmph to 3.7 kmph which is partially favourable for dispersion.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ range at Delhi University, Pitampura and Chandni Chowk, and in the ‘poor’ category in Lodhi Road, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Noida and Gurugram.

The overall PM2.5 level in Delhi was recorded at 131 in the ‘very poor’ category while the PM10 level was recorded at 202 in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

The strategic 300 Km Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the vehicular traffic for the 2nd consecutive day yesterday due to fresh snow accumulation at Banihal-Qazigund stretch besides frequent shooting stones and landslides occurring at several places on Ramban-Banihal stretch on the highway.

While weather improved since yesterday afternoon in Kashmir and by evening in Jammu region, the MeT department has predicted wet weather again from February 5 to 7 in Kashmir and elsewhere in the State.

MeT department predicted that Western Disturbance is likely to affect Valley especially Pir Panchal region from February 5 which may continue till February 7. They said moderate snowfall is likely to occur across the Valley especially in Pir Panchal areas from next Tuesday to Thursday.

In a tragic incident, three persons died after a snow avalanche struck Aru area of south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area in Anantnag district yesterday. The deceased was clearing snow from the road at Gudkhamb Aru point when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, traffic officials said that subject to fair weather and road condition, only stranded vehicles on the national highway will be cleared on priority. Travellers have been advised to confirm the status of the road from traffic control units before proceeding for the day-long travel.