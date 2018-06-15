​​​
Delhi air pollution: This Vedic technique can purify indoor environment, suggest experts

With levels of air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas deteriorating to extremely hazardous levels, experts have come up with a Vedic technique to purify the indoor environment, specifically the polluted air.

Updated: June 15, 2018
The technique called yagya, mentioned in ancient texts including Vedas and Upanishads, can reduce particulate matters (PM) a result of air pollution, especially in indoor environment, claims the study published in the Interdisciplinary Journal of Yagya Research. Yagya is a process in which herbs are sacrificed in fire with rhythmic chanting of mantras.

According to preliminary evidence, yagya reduces air pollution generated sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) level along with biological air pollutants such as microorganisms.

The present study examined the yagya’s effect on air PM by conducting two indoor case study experiments to find the effect of yagya on PM in indoor environment in December 2017.

The results showed a trend of decrease of PM 2.5, PM 10 and carbon dioxide (CO2) after performing Yagya inside the residences, said Mamta Saxena, Adviser, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Delhi.

Particles of size less than 2.5 micrometre are declared as health hazard as they penetrate deep into lungs and lodge themselves there.

Ineffective clearance of this PM results in a chronic, low-grade inflammatory response leading to lung diseases,cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive diseases and newborn mortality rate among others.

