‘Poha-Jalebi over pollution’? AAP takes Gautam Gambhir to task for skipping Delhi pollution meet

Delhi Pollution: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has come under a massive attack from Delhi’s ruling party for skipping a crucial Parliamentary Committee meeting called to discuss the worsening air pollution in Delhi. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Gambhir for doing little for the people of Delhi-NCR.

Instead of sitting in commentary box and enjoying… We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/KrA6NtoOQH pic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

“BJP calls Parliamentary Committee meeting on pollution symbolic. MCD Commissioners and DDA VC (vice-chairman) remain absent. MP Gautam Gambhir only giving Twitter gyan but doesn’t attend this meeting. Will contempt proceedings be initiated against erring officers? Is it BJP’s plan to punish Delhi?” the AAP legislator said in a tweet.

.@GautamGambhir should stop playing blame games over pollution & ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION. “Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees” @Saurabh_MLAgk#ShameOnGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/rHOYp3Y7Gx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

Bharadwaj was referring to Gambhir’s earlier comments where the BJP leader was critical of Arvind Kejriwal for rising air pollution. Earlier this month, the BJP MP in a tweet had said that Delhi was choking and Arvind Kejriwal was busy doing press conferences. “The Centre built Eastern (Expressway) and Delhi has not deposited its share, CM should go out to see how many construction sites are covered, EDMC bought 52 super machines for 70 crores to curb pollution and DDA did largest tree plantation,” Gambhir had said.

Today, Bharadwaj hit back at Gambhir by sharing a picture tweeted by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman where he can be seen having jalebis with his former teammates in Indore. Sharing the picture, the AAP MLA writes, “Does Delhi deserve such MPs who are busy with Jalebi Poha while missing crucial Parliamentary Committee Meeting on Pollution in Delhi NCR?”

The fresh controversy began after a parliamentary committee meeting had to be deferred because most of the officers and MPs did not show up. Out of 29 members listed in the panel, only four parliamentarians showed up. The commissioner of three municipal corporations — EDMC, SDMC, NDMC — also remained absent, all are under BJP control.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP demanded action against those who skipped the meeting. “Instead of sitting in a commentary box and enjoying…We challenge Gautam Gambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped. Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!”