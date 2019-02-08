Delhi air pollution: L-G Anil Baijal asks corporations to make optimum use of mechanical road sweepers

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 5:50 PM

LG Anil Baijal stated that one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi is Particulate Matter (PM) produced through re-suspension of road dust caused by moving traffic, the LG office said in a statement.

delhi, delhi air pollution, Anil Baijal, mechanical road sweepers, urban local bodies, india newsDelhi air pollution. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday issued an advisory to the national capital’s municipal corporations to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers to combat air pollution. According to the LG’s office, the issue of air pollution has multi-dimensional aspects and the urban local bodies (ULBs) have an important role in tackling the menace.

Baijal stated that one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi is Particulate Matter (PM) produced through re-suspension of road dust caused by moving traffic, the LG office said in a statement. The lieutenant governor stated one of the ways to remove this particulate matter pollution load from city’s environment is through mechanical sweeping.

“The LG advised all ULBs to initiate necessary action as per the available expert advice/third party audit report and ensure optimum utilisation of MRS (Mechanical Road Sweepers) in Delhi,” the statement said. “The ULBs were also advised to carry out scientific assessment of requirement of additional MRSs (if any) in their jurisdiction to improve sanitation operations. Clean roads will lead to clean air in Delhi,” it added.

At present, 45 mechanical road sweepers in Delhi are being operated by the three corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council. These MRSs have been specifically procured to combat rising air pollution in the city.

