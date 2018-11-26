Delhi air pollution: In reprimand for local agencies over inaction, Supreme Court says someone must go to jail

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 2:28 PM

Coming down hard on the Centre and local agencies over inaction on complaints of violation by citizens on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has made some strong observations over inaction on the part of local agencies in Delhi-NCR to deal with complaints of rising levels of air pollution.

Delhi air pollutionDelhi air pollution: In reprimand for local agencies over inaction, Supreme Court says someone must go to jail

Coming down hard on the Centre and local agencies over inaction on complaints of violation by citizens on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has made some strong observations over inaction on the part of local agencies in Delhi-NCR to deal with complaints of rising levels of air pollution. The court said that the local agencies failing to address the grievances of citizens is a big concern and someone should be put behind the bars.

“This is only option left,” the court said. To this, the Centre replied that it will take action against such agencies.

To fight with the rising pollution, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recently launched a dedicated mobile app ‘Sameer’ to enable people to register their complaints. The body received around 4,000 complaints in the last 10 days.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to ‘very poor’ category due to unfavourable weather condition. In some parts of the city, the level of pollution is in ‘severe plus’ category. According to a forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the AQI is likely to remark in ‘very poor’ category for next few days due to high level of PM2.5 in the air.

