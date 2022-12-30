Delhi air pollution: GRAP-3 norms imposed in Delhi-NCR, construction and demolition work banned

The air quality panel of the central government has imposed state 3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) in view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. All non-essential construction and demolition work will have to come to a halt with the GRAP-3 norms coming into effect.

At 288, Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) dipped to the ‘Severe’ category on Friday. The air quality in the Delhi-NCR is classified under four different stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

The committee met today and assessed the situation in the national capital as well as forecasts by the meteorological department and the air quality index of Delhi.

Industrial operations not running on fuels as in the standard list of approved fuels for the region, brick kilns and hot mix plants that do not operate on approved will have to halt operations as part of the panel’s directives. Besides, these, stone crushers, mining, and associated activities will also be banned in the Delhi-NCR area.

While there are no restrictions imposed by the committee on old petrol and diesel vehicles, they can be imposed by state governments.

Last Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the progress of the ‘Real-time Source Apportionment Project’ and said identification of sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has now started in the national capital.