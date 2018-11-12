Delhi air pollution: EPCA allows entry of only those vehicles stationed at Delhi borders

The EPCA is still awaiting further recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force on other measures that have been restricted or banned in the city.

The Supreme-Court appointed EPCA on Monday allowed entry of only those vehicles that were stationed at the Delhi borders, anticipating situation getting out of hand with the owners of over a 1,000 trucks getting “restive”. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), however, stated “no new trucks” will be allowed to enter the national capital in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

The ban on entry of heavy vehicles was imposed from November 8 till November 11 but was later extended by a day by the Supreme Court-appointed agency on the recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board-led task force, which reviews the national capital’s air quality.

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal said in a letter to joint commissioner of police (traffic) that all trucks at the border will be allowed to enter Delhi but will not be asked to stop to pay toll or Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) from 11 pm on November 12 to 7 am on November 13.

“By relaxing the payment of toll-ECC, the trucks can move without any stop and this will reduce congestion and reduce pollution. The SDMC is directed to issue the necessary orders so that no ECC or toll is collected for this limited period,” the letter said.

However, he also said “no new trucks will be allowed entry” and the Delhi Police will increase their manpower at all entry points to ensure that there is no congestion and that the numbers of trucks entering are limited to those that are already at the entry gates.

“We will continue this restriction so that there is large scale diversion of trucks on the Western and Eastern Expressways and other roads,” it said.

Lal, in the letter, said, the EPCA has discussed the matter of allowing the entry of trucks into Delhi during day time with the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and has noted their concerns.

The entry of large numbers of trucks during day time will add to congestion, as trucks will be moving with other vehicles which in turn will add to pollution.

“Furthermore, it will increase the chance of traffic accidents and other incidents. The Traffic Police has also brought to EPCA’s attention the fact that already over 1,000 trucks are halted at the borders of Delhi and that owners are getting restive and the situation could get out of hand,” the letter said.

It is also clear that this accumulation of trucks is adding to congestion on roads and also pollution in the neighbouring areas.