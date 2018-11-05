Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh trade barbs as capital chokes on toxic air

November 5, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words over the current environmental emergency in the national capital.

delhi air pollution, delhi pollution, pollution in delhi, delhi air quality, delhi, punjab, amarinder singh, arvind kejriwalImage of smog from Delhi’s RK Puram area earlier in the day. (ANI)

Even as Delhi continues to choke under severe air pollution with the AQI slipping to ‘hazardous’ category on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words over the current environmental emergency in the national capital. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that stubble burning in the state was the primary reason behind high pollution levels in Delhi. Terming the argument as “nonsense”, Singh wondered whether the AAP supremo “really” is an IIT graduate.

Hitting out at the Delhi CM for his view that satellite images of stubble burning in Punjab was the main reason behind Delhi’s pollution, Amarinder said that even a school student would know better. He also came out with some figures to rubbish the claims of his Delhi counterpart. He also asked the latter to go through facts before blaming the neighbouring state.

According to Singh, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remains over 300 during December and January too when there is no stubble burning in Punjab or other nearby states.

The CM went on to suggest that the dip in Delhi’s air quality is impacted by other sources like construction, vehicular emission, power plants, industrial activities, burning of solid waste among others. “Delhi CM after having failed to provide good governance to Delhi people, as usual, is trying to hide behind falsehoods,” Amarinder Singh added. He went on to say that if stubble burning had been the reason for the dip in AQI, then Punjab should have been affected in the first place.

On November 1, Arvind Kejriwal blamed Punjab for rising pollution in Delhi. Accusing the Punjab government of failing to control stubble burning in the state, Kejriwal alluded to it as the reason behind the abnormal rise in pollution level after October 25. Showing satellite images of stubble burning in Punjab, he had said that pictures show stubble burning in Amritsar, Bathinda, and other districts in Punjab, while in Haryana, this is limited to areas around Ambala.

