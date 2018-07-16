Delhi air hostess death: Suicide, say police, after woman jumps to death from terrace, family alleges dowry harassment

The air hostess has been identified as Anisiya Batra, who lived at her home in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas along with her husband. (Photo: IE)

In an alleged case of suicide due to harrassment over dowry demands, an air hostess who in her 40s, jumped off the terrace of her south Delhi residence on Friday, and died. While the police investigation is going on, a dowry death case has been filed on the basis of the allegations made by the deceased’s family. The air hostess has been identified as Anisiya Batra, who lived at her home in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas along with her husband for two years.

According to PTI, the women worked for a German airline. The report said that the couple apparently had an argument on Friday, following which Anisiya jumped off the terrace of her residence.

Before taking the plunge off the roof, Anisiya had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said, adding that she was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband, where she was declared brought dead. The family of the girl alleged that she was harassed for dowry. The report stated that her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told police that they had regular fights as there were “compatibility issues”.

A case has been registered with the police under IPC Section 304B (dowry death), however, no arrests have been made yet. The police are currently questioning the husband and his family members to find out more about what led to Anisiya’s death.

Romil Baaniya, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), said, “After we got a complaint from the victim’s family that her husband would harass her, we filed an FIR under IPC section 304B. Since it’s been less than seven years since they got married, an SDM inquiry has been initiated.”

The FIR filed with the police alleges that Anisiya was being assaulted since the very beginning of her marriage. It stated that she has “marks on her body when she returned from her honeymoon.” It was on June 27, when the air hostess’s father, a retired Army major, had filed a complaint at Hauz Khas police station expressing concern for her safety, before he left for Chandigarh, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Karan Batra, the brother of the deceased, alleged that, “She got married in 2016… Her husband assaulted her on several occasions… he even hit our mother once. My parents temporarily moved to Delhi from Chandigarh for her. They had to leave on June 27 for a medical emergency and filed that complaint,” as per the report. Batra’s family has also alleged that the post-mortem wasn’t “videographed as ordered by the SDM”.

DCP Baaniya, while responding to the same said, “The hospital did not videograph the post-mortem, but we are ready to get it done again once the family approves.”