WATCH: Student’s straight talk to Manish Sisodia at school event leaves audiences in splits

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo/PTI)

Latest Delhi news: Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Education Minister, has often received accolades for transforming the state of government-run schools in the national capital. Sisodia also has been highlighting the achievements of his department on various stages. He recently inaugurated a renovated building of a government school in Delhi’s Dwarka. During his interaction with the school children, the minister got a hilarious response from a kid over of his questions triggering laughter in the crowd.

Manish Sisodia was also seen smiling at the little boy’s straight talk. “Whatever you all had demanded has now been done? A nice building, morning shift..everything? Now what will I get?” Sisodia asked students. “Thank You,” they replied in chorus.

“Thank You se kaam nahi chalega (Thank You won’t do),” the minister said. Suddenly, a kid came up with a prompt reply: “Agli baar fir mantri bana diya jaega (You will be made a minister once again)”. The spontaneous response from the boy was welcomed by Sisodia with laughter.

“I want top class doctor, engineer, scientist, lawyer, journalist from your school. The country needs good citizens and you need to provide it. Whatever facilities you need in school, I will provide it. But, it’s your duty to provide the nation what it needs from schools,” Sisodia added.

With Assembly elections in Delhi only a few months away, the Aam Aadmi Party government has already pressed the campaign button. CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a slew of announcements regarding electricity and water tariffs to lure voters. On the other hand, Sisodia is busy advertising the work done by his government in the education sector.

Sisodia has also announced that Delhi will soon have its own education board much better than the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He said the board will help students prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

“This is an irony but I see it as a blessing that there is no education board in Delhi. We are preparing to give Delhi its own education board,” Sisodia told PTI.

“We thought about this in 2015 itself and even started working towards it. However, when we saw the condition of the buildings and got a sense of the scholastic environment in the classes, we realised that before introducing a new board, we had to first work on improving the infrastructure,” he added.