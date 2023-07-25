Delhi: AAP plans mega offensive against BJP, Opposition seeks Kejriwal’s resignation

The stage is set for a major face-off between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

While the AAP has planned a major protest against the BJP on the Manipur issue as well as the suspension of party MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha, the saffron party has planned its own counter demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation for spending money for his own publicity by ignoring priority development projects.

BJP seeks Kejriwal’s resignation



The BJP is scheduled to hold a protest at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) headquarters, seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government on Tuesday saying that the AAP govt has prioritised advertisement over developmental projects when it comes to funds, citing the government’s failure to manage Yamuna floods.

“Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi why he refuses to pay his government’s share in development projects of Delhi be it of RRTS, Pragati Maidan Tunnel or Mahipalpur underpass, even as he is spending money on his promotion,” he said.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri,the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that during the last eight years, the AAP government had not paid its share in development projects such as Rs 445 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Rs 212 crore for the Pragati Maidan Tunnel project and Rs 3,700 crore for the peripheral roads project.

AAP to hold protest over Manipur issue

The AAP has planned a nationwide protest on Tuesday over the Manipur situation and alleged incidents of ‘brutality against women’ in the north-eastern state. The Delhi unit of the party will stage a protest today at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

PM Modi के राज में Manipur की हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ AAP का प्रचंड प्रदर्शन🔥



समय: 4 PM

स्थान: Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/0VRlrC4vsS — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) July 25, 2023

The AAP, which recently joined hands with the Congress and became part of the Opposition ‘INDIA’ alliance, is also peeved with the suspension of its MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha.

Singh was suspended for unruly behaviour in the Upper House by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amid protests by the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, leaders from the opposition parties staged a protest in the parliament premises, urging PM Modi’s statement on the strife-torn Manipur.

So far, Manipur Police have arrested six people and apprehended one minor in connection with a video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the mob in Manipur and triggered massive outrage from all quarters.

The clashes in Manipur began on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.