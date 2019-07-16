Eye on polls, AAP govt makes Maithili optional subject in Delhi govt schools

Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia announced students can now take Maithili as optional subject in govt schools. (File Photo)

AAP govt makes Maithili optional subject: In an apparent attempt to woo Purvanchali voters ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has decided to introduce Maithili in schools. The Arvind Kejriwal government has also decided to promote Bhojpuri in a big way. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced that students will now be able to take Maithili as an optional language from classes 8 to 12 in government schools.

“There is already a CBSE syllabus and books in existence for the language. Recruitment and training of teachers should begin from September and we should be good to go by March,” Indian Express quoted Abhinandita Mathur, advisor to the Deputy CM on art, culture and tourism as saying.

Coaching centres will also be set for candidates who wish to opt for Mathili language as one of the subjects in competitive exams such as UPSC and others. The government plans to open 20 such coaching centres in the city. Apart from this, the Delhi government has also decided to organise a Maithili-Bhojppuri arts and culture festival later this year. Sisodia said he would also approach the Narendra Modi government with a request to recognise Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Areas such as Dwarka, Burari and Kirari have a huge population of Purvanchalis and it is this voter base that the AAP is seeking to lure. However, the Kejriwal-led party will have a tough time countering the clout of Bhojpuri superstar and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari amid the voters.

According to an estimate, nearly 40 per cent population in North East, North West, West and South Delhi are from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar which is commonly referred as Purvanchal.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party and rival Bharatiya Janata Party have used the popular Chhath Puja as a stage to lure the population from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The AAP government has increased the number of official ghats for Chhath Puja from 72 in 2014 to 1055 in 2018 to establish a connect with the people from Purvanchal. With the Chhath Puja due just a few month from now, the event is once again likely to witness both the AAP and BJP leaving no stones unturned to win Purvanchali voters.