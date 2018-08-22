Delhi: 6-year-old boy goes missing after school sent him home for being late, recovered from shelter 6 days on

Delhi police have reunited a six-year-old boy with his family after he went missing from school

The Delhi police have reunited a six-year-old boy with his family after he went missing from school. The police have recovered the boy within a period of six days from a shelter in the national capital. The incident took place on August 9, 2018, when the boy, a Class 1 student and a resident of east Delhi’s Mandawali, went to the local municipal school with his sister in Shakarpur area.

Roaming around the corridors for a moment, he reached his class late by five minutes, annoying his teacher. When he was asked not to enter, the boy went to his sister, who told him to stay outside her classroom assuming that he would return home. When the school got over, the sister failed to trace the brother at school and returned home. She informed her parents about the incident, who made several phone calls to school authorities and teachers but failed to get any response.

On the following day, the family approached DCW (Delhi Commission for Women). The DCW officials escorted the family to the local police station and a formal complaint was registered. Several teams were formed to detect the boy. His photo was communicated to all nearby railway stations, on WhatsApp and children’s shelters.

On Independence Day (August 15, 2018), the police officials got a call from a shelter home, which informed that the boy whose photo was communicated on WhatsApp, was staying at that home. Soon after that, the police accompanied by the boy’s family reached the site and discovered that the boy was silently sitting in a corner.

The boy was in grief. Later, he informed his families hat he got confused while returning home and by mistake boarded a train and landed up at a Nizamuddin railway station and strolled around. The boy was noticed by someone who informed the Child Helpline officials after which he was moved to a shelter home. The boy was produced at the Child Welfare Committee, before being sent home with his parents.

Speaking to Times of India, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “There is an urgent need for complete digital linking among the civic agencies. Hundreds of children go missing every month and many are rescued and housed in shelters, but due to ineffective coordination among the authorities, they remain untracked.” Maliwal further added that the committee was working on a mission to obtain full digital mode.

The DCW chief also said that a formal notice will be issued to the school authorities for showing negligence in the matter. While the officials of East Delhi Municipal Corporation said that there will be an inquiry and strict action will be initiated against the guilty staff.