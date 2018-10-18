Delhi 5-star brawl: Gun-brandishing man Ashish Pandey surrenders in Delhi court, says being wrongly framed

Ashish has claimed he had been wrongly framed in the charges in the FIR without any fault and was being subjected to media trial. (File Photo)

Ashish Pandey, accused in a case for brandishing a gun during a brawl outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Delhi, today surrendered at the Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Ashish had been on the run since the night of the incident and the police had issued a look out notice against him. There was also a non-bailable warrant issued against him following an FIR based on a complaint by the hotel administration.

Ashish has claimed he had been wrongly framed in the charges in the FIR without any fault and was being subjected to media trial. “I’m being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom,” Ashish said in a statement.

He also asserted that the firearm he had with him during the brawl at the hotel was for his personal safety. “I took the gun with me for safety. I didn’t brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time.”

Ashish, brother of BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency of Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey, stressed that it was not he who was at the fault. “I didn’t even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures,” he told ANI.

Ashish said he has reposed his faith in the judiciary and decided to surrender, adding that there is no history of the police case against him.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh police teams raided several places in pursuit of Ashish, who had been elusive after brandishing a gun at a five-star hotel, even as a court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

According to PTI report, an FIR was lodged against him under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354).