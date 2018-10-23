Delhi 5-star brawl: Court rejects bail plea of former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey arrested for gun brandishing

​​​
A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected bail plea of Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP, arrested for brandishing gun in a hotel here.

Published: October 23, 2018
Special Judge Suni Rana dismissed the bail application of Pandey who was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court yesterday, till November 5, after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Suni Rana dismissed the bail application of Pandey who was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court yesterday, till November 5, after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media. He hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

