Delhi 5-star brawl: Court grants bail to Ashish Pandey who brandished gun outside hotel in capital

Ashish Pandey was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday. (Source: IE)

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to Ashish Pandey, the man accused of brandishing a gun at a 5-star hotel in the national capital. Ashish is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. The decision was taken by Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh who granted relief to Pandey on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount. Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media.

This comes a day after Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Ashish Pandey. In the charge sheet, he was accused of intimidating a man and his woman friend with a pistol in his hand. The charge sheet was filed under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

If convicted, Pandey could be awarded a maximum sentence of seven years in jail.

The incident involving Pandey took place at The Hyatt Regency on October 14. A video of the incident went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

On October 16, an FIR was filed at the RK Puram station under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of fire arms. After dodging the arrest for a couple of days, Pandey had surrendered before a Delhi court on October 18.

Earlier, the court had sent him to a 14-day judicial custody till November 5 after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation. The court had also rejected his bail plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.