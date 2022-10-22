scorecardresearch
Delhi: 5 arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

The gang included some bartenders who mixed premium foreign liquor with cheap India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for sale to customers.

Written by India News Desk
Image only for representation.

Five persons were arrested after Delhi government’s excise department busted a gang involved in adulteration of expensive foreign liquor, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

The gang included some bartenders who mixed premium foreign liquor with cheap India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for sale to customers. Officials said that at least 150 premium foreign liquor bottles and 20 empty bottles were recovered in the raids.

The excise department has enhanced enforcement in the national capital in view of the festival season.

On Friday, a team from the excise department’s intelligence branch conducted raids at various locations. The team was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Excise Intelligence Bureau) Rajesh Meena. The teams had raided one shoe shop, acting on tip-off, at Karol Bagh, and at two houses in Rani Bagh and Maidan Garhi.

Arrest of one Vikram led to the other accused in the case, it said. A total of 69 premium liquor bottles were seized from him.

(With inputs from PTI).

