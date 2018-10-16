Delhi: 34 cows found dead in Najafgarh had 8 kg plastic in their stomach, final autopsy reveals

The final post-mortem report of 34 cows, who were found dead at a shelter in Ghumanhera village of Najafgarh in Delhi earlier this July, has revealed that most of them died because of ‘impaction’ which causes failure of digestion. According to a report in The Indian Express, the autopsy report said that 15 of them had eaten huge quantities of plastic and inedible items, adding that each animal had over 8 kg of plastic in their stomach.

In July, as many as 34 cows were found dead at a gaushala in Ghumanhera village of Najafgarh. According to police, there were around 1,400 cows at the cowshed that is spread in an area of 20 acres of land. Later, 12 more cows had died here. The cowshed was set up in 1995 and run by Acharya Sushil Gosadan Trust. The Delhi government provides funds to the cowshed.

According to the IE report, the final autopsy report revealed that post-mortem was performed on 34 carcasses and the final findings suggested the over 20 died of impaction.

“Of these, 15 had 8-10 kg of plastic in their stomachs,” it quoted an officer as saying. The official added that while two cows died of diarrhoea, three succumbed due to pneumonia and dehydration.

The official informed that a sharp-edged object was found in one cow’s stomach. Some had died due to acidosis which is caused by excessive acidity due to rotten food.

Earlier in August, the daily had reported that initial post-mortem suggested that most the cows died of impaction. The post-mortem was conducted at the Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Ghazipur.