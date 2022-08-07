Delhi: 3 injured after BMW rams into several vehicles on Geeta Colony flyover, no arrests yet

At least three people were injured after a BMW car rammed into several vehicles on the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi late on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the car was allegedly being driven by a former legislator from Madhya Pradesh. The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said. No arrests have been made following the accident so far.

Sunil Jain, a former Independent MLA from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, was driving his BMW at night when it hit two cars — a WagonR and a Kia Seltos — which then rammed into a scooter and another car on the flyover, police said.

“The incident took place around 10.45 pm. The driver of the WagonR car and the scooter riders sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. They had minor abrasions and were discharged immediately. A DD (daily diary) entry was filed and a case has been registered under sections of rash driving at Kotwali police station,” Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said.

According to Kalsi, Jain was driving the BMW while his driver was sitting in the backseat as he did not know the route. His daughter, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was also with him at the time of the accident, the DCP added.

No complaint has been filed by any of the injured persons yet, the police said, adding, “It seems they reconciled the matter among themselves. However, legal proceedings have been initiated.” Jain is a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh where he lives with his family. He had fought the elections in 2008 as an Independent candidate.