Delhi: 3.5-year-old killed, three others of family injured as houses collapses in Paharganj

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his three family members injured when their house in central Delhi’s Paharganj area collapsed on Thursday evening.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the house collapse near Khanna Market was received at 8.40 pm.A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father rescued from the collapsed structure,” ANI quoted a fire department official as saying.

Suresh Malik, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence, said they are providing assistance to the agencies carrying out the rescue operation. Further, he informed that the condition of a three-year-old child who was rescued is serious.

Amjad, his sisters Zareena (one-and-a half years old) and Alifa (eight years) and their father Md. Zaheer (52) were pulled out from the debris. They were taken to Kalawati Hospital where Amjad was declared dead.