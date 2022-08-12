Delhi: 25-year-old hotel management graduate stabbed to death in Malviya Nagar, motive unknown

A 25-year-old man, identified as Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, was stabbed to death in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not known.

According to the police, Mayank, a hotel management graduate was chatting with his friend Vikas Panwar at Qila in Begumpur when four or five unknown persons came and picked up an argument with him. The argument soon turned heated and the duo had to make a run to save their lives.

However, the assailants managed to chase them down and overpowered Mayank, police said, adding that he was attacked repeatedly with knives near Gate No. 3 of the DDA Market.

“The motive behind the stabbing is currently unknown. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention),” Benita Mary Jaiker, District Commissioner of Police (South), said.

The police said after that the Malviya Nagar police station received a call about the incident near Gate No 3 at the Begumpur DDA Market, it was found that the victim had been shifted to the trauma centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He succumbed to his injuries later.