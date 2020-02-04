Delhi open 24 hours? Restaurants, shops to stay open 24×7 if AAP voted back to power, says party’s manifesto

Published: February 4, 2020

Talking to reporters after the release of the party's manifesto for the February 8 Assembly election, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the experiment will be done in key commercial areas in the first phase.

Aiming at transforming the national capital into a “bustling, 24×7 hospitable city”, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday promised that it would allow markets to remain open round the clock on a pilot basis if it is voted back to power in Delhi.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will establish 24×7 markets on a pilot basis. We will establish 24×7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops, restaurants etc. can remain open round the clock,” the manifesto said.

It also stated, “This will make Delhi a bustling, 24×7 hospitable city and also contribute to tourism and overall economy”. Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Last month, the Maharashtra government approved its ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round the clock in the city from January 27. In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas have been allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

