Delhi 2012 gangrape-murder case: SC rejects plea of convict seeking restoration of legal remedies

By: |
Published: March 16, 2020 4:21:40 PM

The convict had sought quashing of all orders passed by courts and the rejection of his mercy petition by the President since the day his curative petition was dismissed by the apex court.

sc, supreme courtA bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah held cpnvict’s plea as not maintainable saying that the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, seeking restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah held his plea as not maintainable saying that the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

Related News

The convict had sought quashing of all orders passed by courts and the rejection of his mercy petition by the President since the day his curative petition was dismissed by the apex court on the ground that the earlier lawyer Vrinda Grover had misled him.

The plea, filed through advocate M L Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” hatched by the Centre, the Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi 2012 gangrape-murder case SC rejects plea of convict seeking restoration of legal remedies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajya Sabha polls: Resignation-hit Gujarat Congress shifts MLAs to Jaipur
2Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches Azad Samaj Party
3Kamal Nath should resign as Congress govt has become ‘lame-duck’: BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe