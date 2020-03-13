Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Convict moves HC claiming procedural lapse in mercy plea rejection

By: |
Published: March 13, 2020 4:58:22 PM

The petition on behalf of the convict was moved by his lawyer, A P Singh, who said the matter has been filed in the high court registry.

Delhi 2012 gangrape case, Delhi High Court, Ram Nath Kovind, A P Singh, Satyendar Jain, latest updates on Delhi 2012 gangrape caseThe plea claims the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on Friday approached the Delhi High Court claiming there were procedural lapses and “constitutional irregularities” in the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The petition on behalf of the convict was moved by his lawyer, A P Singh, who said the matter has been filed in the high court registry.

Related News

The plea claims the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi 2012 gangrape case Convict moves HC claiming procedural lapse in mercy plea rejection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus outbreak
2No law to back UP govt’s action, says SC on posters of anti-CAA protesters
3PM Modi ‘sleeping at wheel’, nation headed for accident: Rahul Gandhi