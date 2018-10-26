Delhi: 20-year-old shot dead metres away from police station for poking fun at man’s dance moves

A video made by a bystander shows the victim dancing to loud music, before suddenly realising he has been shot at. (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a 20-year old man celebrating Valmiki Jayanti in a crowd at Delhi’s Mandir Marg was shot dead by a person after he allegedly got offended at the victim for making fun of his dance moves. The incident took place less than 50 metres from the police station.

A video made by a bystander shows the victim dancing to loud music, before suddenly realising he has been shot at, The Indian Express reported. The accused is seen in the background, tucking what appears to be a gun into his trousers. Although an FIR has been registered, no arrest has been made so far. The accused is absconding.

Interestingly, the incident took place Wednesday evening amid heavy police deployment in the area. The victim’s family alleged that they did not get help from the police in taking him to the hospital, and had to stop a car for help.

New Delhi district DCP Madhur Verma told The Indian Express that the victim has been identified as Avinash Sangwan, a resident of Garhi village in Amar Colony and was employed at a private firm. On the fateful night, he was dancing and got into an argument with someone, he said. The police were verifying the sequence of events but preliminary investigation suggested that the victim made fun of his dance moves and the accused had been identified.

Avinash’s father, Brahm Sangwan, who works with the Delhi Jail Board, said that his son went with his cousin and later his nephew called from the hospital and informed about the tragedy.

According to the victim’s cousin Nikhil Sangwan who was present at the spot, the two were dancing in a circle when a man also started dancing with his brother. Soon, his brother also started copying his steps and making fun of him. The man then went away and returned after 15 minutes. On his return, he touched the feet of his brother and then shot at him.

Nikhil claimed that the police denied taking the victim to the hospital. But Verma refuted this claim and stressed they did not approach an officer or make a PCR call.