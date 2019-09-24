Delhi: 2 arrested for duping over 50 people on pretext of providing govt jobs

According to the police, a fake website using the logo of Doordarshan as well as Prasar Bharti had been created.

Two people have been arrested by the police for allegedly duping more than 50 unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them government jobs, officials said on Tuesday.

The mastermind — Rohit Mishra (29) and his associate Ashish Singh cheated unemployed youths hailing from remote areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra by promising them jobs in Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti after placing advertisements in newspapers, they said.

On September 13, the police received a complaint from the Additional Director General, Prasar Bharati Dinesh Mahur which stated that they were receiving complaints from persons about being cheated by unknown individuals through two websites on the pretext of giving jobs in DD-Channel, the police said.

Mishra was running a fake recruitment scam, which he was operating for the last three years from somewhere in Khoda Colony, in the suburbs of Noida-Ghaziabad.

“The accused also gave appointment letters having the logo of Doordarshan and forged stamp.

“They used forged identity proof and used different ATM booths for withdrawal of money from the bank accounts in which they used to receive payment from the victims,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

Mishra used to place advertisement in a national Hindi daily for government jobs in the Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh editions barring the NCR, the officer said.

When job seekers would send a SMS to the accused, he would collect the address and immediately dispatch a form with directions to pay Rs 15,540.

After receiving payment, he would send a SMS to the victim acknowledging the payment and telling them that their registration was now complete, the DCP said.

In the next few days, the accused would generate another demand of Rs, 15,000 as medical insurance and Rs 5,000 as court agreement fee, the police said.