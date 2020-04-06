Delhi: 176 violators booked as AAP government turns to phone-tracking to check movement of those under home quarantine

176 people booked in Delhi for violating home quarantine rules. (File. Representational pic).

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of stern action against those who violate quarantine, the city government has now begun to track the location of phones of those placed under home quarantine to ascertain whether they have violated the rules. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi Police have filed 176 FIRs against people who have violated home quarantine norms. This came after the Delhi government shared more than 25,000 phone numbers of people with the police. These numbers belonged to people who had been asked to remain under home quarantine for either showing symptoms of COVID-19 or coming in contact with people who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

As part of this strategy to check the spread of the virus, some officers have also started conducting surprise visits after tracking the location of the phones of suck people. “In one such case in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, they found a man who was supposed to be in home quarantine taking an evening walk,” an officer told the daily. An FIR was registered against him later.

In South Campus, police said a man has been booked under IPC sections 269, 270 and 188 after he was found on a morning walk.

The report said SHOs across the 15 police districts in the national capital were given the phone numbers that fall in their jurisdiction. The phones are being tracked by the police to scan their movement using mobile towers.

According to police data of 14 districts, majority of the FIRs have been registered in Dwarka until April 5. While 35 such FIRs have been filed by police in Dwarka, 34 in Outer Delhi, 31 in South West, 27 in South East, 13 in Central, 12 each in South and North West. The rest of the districts saw relatively fewer FIRs.

According to the Health ministry data, the virus has infected over 3,000 people in the country and killed over 100.