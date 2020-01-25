Delhi: 13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Bhajanpura area

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in the city’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday, officials said.
An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.
