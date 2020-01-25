Delhi: 13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Bhajanpura area

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 7:25:43 PM

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

delhi building collapse, building collapseAn under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in the city’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Related News

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi 13 hospitalised 3 students missing after building collapses in Bhajanpura area
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Narendra Modi on EC: Country expresses gratitude for making electoral process vibrant, participative
2‘Bagga Bagga har jagah’ lands in trouble! Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga gets EC notice
3CAA, NRC to backfire on BJP in Delhi elections? AAP leader Gopal Rai says this