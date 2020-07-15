  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dehradun building collapse: 4 dead, several feared trapped; NDRF teams rushed to spot, rescue operations on

Published: July 15, 2020 11:36 AM

Dehradun: Three people have been rescued while several others are feared trapped in the building collapse. Search and rescue operations continue.

The rescue operation is still on while the injured have rushed to a hospital. (ANI photo)

Dehradun building collapse news update: At least four people died and several others feared trapped when a building collapsed in the Chukkuwala area of Uttarakhand’s capital city of Dehradun in the wee hours on Wednesday. News agency ANI earlier reported that three people had been rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which arrived at the scene and carried out a search and rescue operation along with the local SDRF.

The death toll mounted to four with another body being recovered from the site of the collapse. The rescue operation is still on while the injured have rushed to a hospital.

“NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on,” Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF said earlier today.

The NDRF official later said that the death toll had risen to 4 after another body was recovered from the site of building collapse.

More details are awaited.

