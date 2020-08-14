  • MORE MARKET STATS

Define inclusive vaccine access strategy now: Rahul Gandhi to Modi govt as India inches closer to COVID-19 vaccine

By: |
Published: August 14, 2020 11:06 AM

Rahul Gandhi said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

Rahul Gandhi has asked Modi government to define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

He said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

Related News

“India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now,” he said on Twitter.

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Define inclusive vaccine access strategy now Rahul Gandhi to Modi govt as India inches closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bhalswa landfill collapse: Three injured, jhuggis destroyed in north Delhi
2Bihar Assembly elections 2020: ECI likely to go ahead with polls as per schedule, mulls two or three phases
3Draft EIA 2020 anti-democratic, fascist in nature, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh